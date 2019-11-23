Football: Spurs sparkle on Mourinho's happy return

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Jose Mourinho got off to the best possible start as Tottenham Hotspur manager as his new side beat West Ham United 3-2 at London Stadium on Saturday (Nov 23) - their first Premier League away win in 10 months.

First-half goals from Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura and another after the break from Harry Kane - his 175th for the club - inflicted West Ham's fifth league defeat in seven games and piled more pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini whose side sit close to the drop zone.

Mourinho, however, will not be happy with the way Spurs conceded two late goals as substitute Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna capitalised on familiar errors in a defence that has kept just one league clean sheet all season.

After Kane had an early effort ruled out for offside, Son put the visitors ahead on 36 minutes, sweeping by Papa Diop and firing past West Ham's unconvincing keeper Roberto for his sixth goal in as many games.

Mourinho, returning to English football after 11 months, punched the air in celebration and his mood improved further before the break when an outrageous scooped pass from Dele Alli freed Son on the left.

The South Korean's inviting cross was forced home at the back post by Moura, who was one of three changes on Mourinho's first teamsheet.

Kane was completely unmarked to head home Tottenham's third on 49 minutes and move third on Spurs' list of all-time scorers, behind Jimmy Greaves (266) and Bobby Smith (208).

Declan Rice had a late effort disallowed for offside by VAR as West Ham rallied, although the result was never in doubt, Ogbonna netting their second deep into stoppage-time.

