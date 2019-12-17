Football: St Etienne hit with stadium ban over fireworks during PSG match

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: St Etienne have been ordered to play their Ligue 1 matches behind closed doors until further notice for "wide use of fireworks" in the stands during Sunday's home defeat by Paris St Germain, the French Football League (LFP) said.

The home supporters set off flares and fireworks at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard as PSG forward Kylian Mbappe fired home an 89th-minute goal in a 4-0 win for the visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The referee was forced to blow the whistle in the last minute and stoppage time was not played.

"In view of the particularly serious facts, there will be a total closed-door measure," the LFP said in a statement.

Paris St Germain extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings to seven points with a game in hand, courtesy of two goals from Mbappe and one each from Neymar and Mauro Icardi.

