Football: Standing room only as Olympiakos close in on 45th Greek title

ATHENS: Olympiakos closed in on a 45th Greek league title on Sunday (Jun 7) with a 1-0 win at closest rivals PAOK Salonika, even if fans had to climb onto nearby rooftops to watch the game.

As the Greek Super League emerged from a three-month coronavirus shutdown, Olympiakos opened up a 17-point lead with nine games left.

With spectators banned from the usually intimidating Toumba Stadium due to health protocols, fans did their perilous best to still see the game.

One group clambered high onto the roof of an apartment block overlooking the stadium although a giant scoreboard may have obscured their view.

Moroccan striker Youssef El Arabi scored the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute after being set up by French teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

El Arabi had an earlier effort ruled out for offside after a VAR intervention.

Both teams will meet twice again before the end of the season - in the Greek Cup semi-finals and the return league clash which forms part of the championship play-offs.