Football: Stellar Gladbach stage three-goal comeback to stun Bayern 3-2

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany: Borussia Moenchengladbach battled back from two goals down to stun champions Bayern Munich 3-2 on Friday (Jan 8), with a double from Jonas Hofmann and another from Florian Neuhaus.

Gladbach pressed high from the start but it was Bayern who went ahead with Robert Lewandowski's 20th minute penalty for his 20th goal of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Leon Goretzka drilled in their second goal six minutes later, Bayern's defensive weaknesses this season were exposed once more, with Hofmann beating defenders to complete two quick breaks in the 36th and in first half stoppage time, leaving the champions dazed.

A sensational shot from Neuhaus four minutes after the restart completed the hosts' turnaround and made it nine league games in a row that Bayern have fallen behind, a club record. It was also Bayern's second league defeat of the season.

The Bavarians are still top on 33 points with RB Leipzig, who take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, on 31. Gladbach are seventh on 24.

