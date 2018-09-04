Football: Sterling pulls out of England squad for internationals

LONDON: Raheem Sterling has pulled out of the England squad for their matches against Spain and Switzerland with a back problem, the Football Association announced on Monday.

The Manchester City forward, who played in six of England's seven matches as they reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, has scored twice in the Premier League so far this season.

Manager Gareth Southgate, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday, is not expected to call up a replacement for Sterling.

The 23-year-old's withdrawal leaves England with just three forwards - captain Harry Kane, Arsenal's Danny Welbeck and Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford - for the Nations League match with Spain on Saturday at Wembley and a friendly against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium three days later.