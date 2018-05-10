Football: Struggling Tosno claim Russian Cup for first major honour

MOSCOW: Russian Premier League strugglers Tosno claimed the Russian Cup, their first ever national trophy, beating Avangard Kursk 2-1 in the final at Volgograd on Wednesday (May 9).

Goals by midfielders Alexei Skvortsov and Reziuan Mirzov set Tosno on their way to a narrow win at the 45,000-seat purpose-built World Cup arena against the second division club.

Igor Kireyev replied for Avangard.

"It was a great match for both teams in their first national cup final ever," said Tosno manager Dmitry Parfyonov.