Football: Struggling Tosno claim Russian Cup for first major honour

Sport

Football: Struggling Tosno claim Russian Cup for first major honour

Tosno
Leningrad region football club Tosno players celebrate after defeating Avangard from Kursk 2-0 to win the Russian National Cup football trophy. (Mladen ANTONOV/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russian Premier League strugglers Tosno claimed the Russian Cup, their first ever national trophy, beating Avangard Kursk 2-1 in the final at Volgograd on Wednesday (May 9).

Goals by midfielders Alexei Skvortsov and Reziuan Mirzov set Tosno on their way to a narrow win at the 45,000-seat purpose-built World Cup arena against the second division club.

Igor Kireyev replied for Avangard.

"It was a great match for both teams in their first national cup final ever," said Tosno manager Dmitry Parfyonov.

Source: AFP/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark