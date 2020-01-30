Football: Struggling West Ham sign Soucek on loan

LONDON: West Ham have completed the signing of Czech international Tomas Soucek on loan for the remainder of the season as they battle for Premier League survival, the club announced on Wednesday (Jan 29).

The Hammers have the option to make the deal for the Slavia Prague midfielder permanent at the end of the campaign.

Soucek, 24, is the second addition to David Moyes' squad at the London Stadium following the return of goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

"We are delighted to welcome Tomas to West Ham United," Moyes told the club's website.

"I think that he gives us a lot of different qualities, but most importantly he fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the club. He is young and hungry but with an established pedigree and proven talent."

West Ham sacked Manuel Pellegrini last month but they have won just one of their four Premier League matches under Moyes, who returned to the London Stadium following a previous stint at the club.

They are outside the relegation zone on goal difference only and play their game in hand against runaway leaders Liverpool on Wednesday.