Football: Studious Raspadori makes most of spare time with Italy at Euros

ROME, Italy: Giacomo Raspadori already has his work cut out to make it into Italy's high-flying Euro 2020 - but the young striker is keeping himself busy with academic goals as well.

While other players sleep or amuse themselves with electronic games in their spare time, the 21-year-old Motor Sciences student is poring over books.

"I study almost every morning alone in my room," said Raspadori, who did make his debut in Italy's game final group game against Wales when some senior players were rested.

"Now I am preparing for the anatomy test in September," the Sassuolo player told a news conference on Tuesday.

Italy's 1-0 defeat of Wales made it three wins from three for the Azzurri in the European Championship so far.

Austria are up next in the last 16.

Despite his academic distraction, Raspadori is as excited as the rest of the squad - and dreams of another chance.

"We are happy because we have qualified, playing good football. Austria are an organised team and we must be ready and focused on ourselves, then we'll see," said Raspadori.

"It would be thrilling even to just step inside the pitch. A few months ago, I'd have never thought to reach this stage," he said. "I am proud and I want to enjoy this moment, I want to have fun and hope everything will go in the best way."

