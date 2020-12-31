Football: Suarez header keeps Atletico top as Simeone celebrates 500th game in charge

MADRID: A Luis Suarez header gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 home win over Getafe on Wednesday (Dec 30) in coach Diego Simeone's 500th game in charge of the club, keeping them top of La Liga.

The Uruguayan glanced in a lofted pass from Yannick Carrasco to put Atletico ahead in the 20th minute and they ground out the win to preserve their remarkable record of never conceding a goal to Getafe since Simeone became coach nine years ago.

Atletico went into the match after being a dealt a double setback of Kieran Trippier being suspended for 10 weeks for a betting infraction and Diego Costa leaving the club after rescinding his contract.

The absences did not seem to affect them, however, and even though this was far from their most impressive performance of the season, they always looked in control.

A third consecutive league victory took Atletico on to 35 points after 14 games, three ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who have played 15 and are away to Elche later on Wednesday.

