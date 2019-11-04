Football: Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was left in tears after being involved in an incident that resulted in a sickening injury to Everton's Andre Gomes on Sunday (Nov 3).

Son was shown a red card after Gomes collapsed to the ground with what looked like a serious injury to his lower right leg.

Everton's Andre Gomes reacts after sustaining an injury as Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min gestures. (REUTERS/Andrew Yates)

He was clearly distraught, although his manager Mauricio Pochettino said the decision to send off Son was "unfair" - a view echoed by many former players and pundits alike.

Tottenham's Dele Alli, who scored his side's goal in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, said Son was inconsolable.

"Sonny is devastated and in tears. It's not his fault. Son is one of nicest people you've ever met. He can't even lift his head up, he's crying so much," Alli told Sky Sports.

It was a confusing situation all round as Son's attempted tackle made minimal contact with Gomes but the Portuguese midfielder then landed off balance at speed.

Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed a yellow card but then produced a red, apparently after a VAR intervention.

A Premier League statement said: "The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge."

Twitter went into overdrive after the incident.

"Shocking decision to send Son off but that's insignificant in the scheme of things," former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen said.

Shocking decision to send Son off but that’s insignificant in the scheme of things. The wellbeing of players is the most important thing. Get well soon Andre Gomes. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 3, 2019

"Son clearly massively upset. Without the injury he wouldn't have been shown a red card," added former Everton and Tottenham striker Gary Lineker who also attacked VAR.

"In its present state it is killing the game. It's being used to referee the game rather than something in the background to correct the absolute howler," Lineker said.

Sick of VAR. In its present state it is killing the game. It’s being used to referee the game rather than something in the background to correct the absolute howler. Was always going to take time to settle down but they couldn’t be getting it more wrong than they currently are. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 3, 2019

Pochettino said his thoughts were with Gomes and that Everton's players had been into the dressing room to console Son.

"I think Son is devastated because of the consequences. I want to send my best wishes to Gomes. What's important now is that he recovers well."

Everton were yet to confirm the extent of the injury although Marco Silva said the player had gone straight to hospital after being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Everton players comfort teammate Andre Gomes (on the floor) after suffering a serious injury against Tottenham. (AFP/Oli SCARFF)

"It is a bad moment for us as a group and as a team. It's more than a football game, this is the most important thing right now," he said.

Gomes' injury was not the only talking point from a drab match as VAR again found itself in the spotlight.

Shortly after scoring Tottenham's goal, VAR was used to decide whether Alli had touched the ball with his hand when he jumped to defend a cross into the box by Yerry Mina.

Despite replays suggested a penalty, while harsh, should be given against Alli, a VAR check taking three minutes decided in favour of the Tottenham player to boos from the home crowd.

Marco Silva said he was "100 per cent sure what happened" after watching the same replays seen by VAR.

"I don't know why they needed two or three minutes and then decided what they decided," he said.

Pochettino added: (VAR) is supposed to be helping the referee but it is creating more confusion."