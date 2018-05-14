Football: Swansea City relegated from Premier League

LONDON: Swansea City's seven-season stay in the Premier League came to an end on Sunday (May 13) as the Welsh side joined West Brom and Stoke City in being relegated to the Championship.

Needing to beat Stoke, Southampton to lose to Manchester City and a 10-goal swing in goal difference in their favour, Swansea were realistically relegated when Huddersfield guaranteed their survival by holding Chelsea on Wednesday.

However, a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke sealed their fate to cap a 10-game winless streak to end a sorry season.



English Premier League results:

Burnley 1 Bournemouth 2

Crystal Palace 2 West Brom 0

Huddersfield 0 Arsenal 1

Liverpool 4 Brighton 0

Manchester United 1 Watford 0

Newcastle 3 Chelsea 0

Southampton 0 Manchester City 1

Swansea 1 Stoke 2

Tottenham 5 Leicester 4

West Ham 3 Everton 1