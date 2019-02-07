Football: Teenager Cunha fires Leipzig into German Cup quarter-finals

BERLIN: Nineteen-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha made history for RB Leipzig on Wednesday, as a 1-0 win over Wolfsburg saw Leipzig reach the German Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Cunha fired Leipzig to an early lead on nine minutes, latching on to a sharp through ball from Lukas Klostermann and turning the ball into the bottom corner.

With Leipzig looking ever more comfortable, chances fell to Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Sabitzer after half-time, and Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels kept his side in the game with two smart saves.

Having produced little to grab an equaliser, Wolfsburg were left to protest furiously at the final whistle after the referee turned down a penalty appeal in the dying seconds of the game.

Elsewhere, Michael Gregoritsch?s late winner saw Augsburg take a smash-and-grab 1-0 victory away to second tier side Holstein Kiel.

The better side for much of the game, Kiel missed several chances either side of half-time, the worst of which saw Masaya Okugawa sky the ball over an open goal from six yards out.

They were left to rue their missed chances five minutes from time, as Gregoritsch found the net against the run of play to send Augsburg into the quarter-finals.