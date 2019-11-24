Football: Ten-man Lyon beat Nice to move fifth in Ligue 1

PARIS: Lyon edged past Nice 2-1 at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday (Nov 23) despite playing 56 minutes with 10 men to shoot up the table as coach Rudi Garcia claimed his third win in four Ligue 1 games.

The home side, who lost to Garcia's former club Marseille before the international break, moved up to fifth in the congested table having started the day 14th.

"Our team is young and need instructions," said Garcia, who replaced the sacked Sylvinho last month.

"The players are listening, they're progressing. We have lacked the decision making needed to attack better and I think that this victory can serve us well for the future."

Jeff Reine-Adelaide gave Lyon a 10th-minute lead with a low finish from the edge of the area, before Moussa Dembele slotted in his 10th league goal of the season from the penalty spot after being hacked down himself by Nice centre-back Christophe Herelle.

But Lyon's march to victory was dealt a blow in the 34th minute as full-back Fernando Marcal was sent off for a dreadful high challenge on Nice youngster Hichem Boudaoui.

Kasper Dolberg pulled one back for the visitors with 12 minutes remaining, but Nice defender Patrick Burner was also dismissed late on and Lyon claimed all three points.

On Friday, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain had moved 11 points clear at the top as Mauro Icardi scored his 10th goal in nine games in a 2-0 win over last season's runners-up Lille.

Second-placed Marseille visit Toulouse on Sunday looking to cut the gap back to eight points.