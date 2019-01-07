Football: Thailand fire coach after Asian Cup loss to India

ABU DHABI: Thailand have sacked head coach Milovan Rajevac following their 4-1 defeat by India in their opening game of the Asian Cup, the country's football association (FAT) said on Monday (Jan 7).

Serbian Rajevac, who was appointed in April 2017, was already under pressure going into the tournament after Thailand failed to defend their ASEAN Football Federation Championship title in December.

Advertisement

"I hereby announce the suspension of Milovan Rajevac's contract as coach of Thailand's national team," FAT President Somyot Poompanmoung said in a statement.

Rajevac's assistant, Sirisak Yodyardthai, has been put in interim charge of Thailand, who are bottom of Group A and play Bahrain on Thursday.

India top the group with three points ahead of Bahrain and hosts United Arab Emirates tied on a point apiece.