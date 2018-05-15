Football: Title winners Manchester City soak up fans' adulation in victory parade

The victorious squad and manager Pep Guardiola were driven through the streets in an open-top bus to celebrate a historic season filled with record-breaking achievements.

MANCHESTER: An estimated 100,000 Manchester City supporters filled the sun-kissed streets of the city to hail their team as they paraded the English Premier League trophy on Monday (May 14).

The victorious squad and manager Pep Guardiola were driven through the streets in an open-top bus to celebrate a historic season filled with record-breaking achievements.

Advertisement

Only record goalscorer, Argentinian Sergio Aguero, who is undergoing treatment back home on a knee injury to try and get fit for the World Cup finals, and Spanish forward David Silva - with his young child in Spain - were absent.

City won the title in record-setting style, becoming the first top flight English side to reach 100 points, setting a new scoring mark of 106 goals and taking city rivals Manchester United's record points-winning margin off them by winning the title by 19 points - with United in second.

Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, arguably City's star player of the campaign, was taken aback by the enthusiasm of the thousands of flag-waving fans.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (2nd right) holds up the trophy as Premier League champions Manchester City take part in an open-top bus parade through the city. (AFP/Oli SCARFF)

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Seeing all the people who want to join us and have a party is amazing," he told Sky Sports.

"This season has been unbelievable and to finish it off yesterday in the last second to get the 100 points is unbelievable.

"Everything you win is special but these are the moments you do it for," added the 26-year-old midfielder.

The parade ended with the squad being greeted on a stage.

Manager Guardiola said now was not the time for looking ahead to see if they could improve on their league performance next term.

"Now is the time to enjoy what we've done this season," he said.

"It's not the time to talk of next season.

"This summer we'll watch the World Cup on the sofa - we'll have some good beer, good red wine and enjoy what we have done.

"Then we'll try to come back stronger than this season," added the 47-year-old Spaniard.