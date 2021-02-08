Football: Toothless Wolves and Leicester play out goalless draw

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City shared the spoils in a 0-0 Premier League draw on Sunday (Feb 7) as both teams showed plenty of attacking intent but lacked an end product.

Pedro Neto was busy on the left flank for Wolves in the first half, twice skipping past two defenders with ease before making the final pass, but neither opportunity was taken.

In-form James Maddison had Leicester's only two shots on target in the first half but his shots from distance were saved.

Wolves started the second half brightly with Adama Traore using his pace on the flanks, earning bookings for Caglar Soyuncu and Maddison making desperate attempts to stop counter-attacks.

Wolves nearly took the lead from a corner when Ruben Neves' blocked shot fell to Fabio Silva, whose side-footed shot was deflected wide by Kasper Schmeichel's foot as the goalkeeper scrambled to deny the Portuguese forward.

Jamie Vardy's introduction for the last half hour nearly yielded a goal for Leicester when his stoppage-time header went wide.

Leicester stayed third in the standings with 43 points and Wolves remained 14th on 27.

