Football: Torres strikes twice as Atletico thrash Lokomotiv

PARIS: Fernando Torres scored twice as Atletico Madrid romped to a 5-1 Europa League thrashing of Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia on Thursday (Mar 15) to complete a resounding last-16 victory.

Diego Simeone's side wrapped up an 8-1 win on aggregate to book a place in Friday's quarter-final draw.

Leading 3-0 from last week's first leg, Angel Correa extended the advantage early on before Maciej Rybus levelled on the night for Russian league leaders Lokomotiv.

But the La Liga title challengers opened up in the second half, with Saul Niguez scoring their fifth of the tie before Torres' quickfire double.

The striker slotted in his first European goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 65th minute, before slotting home unmarked just five minutes later.

Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to round off the scoring in style, with the Frenchman dinking a delicious lob into the far top corner from Correa's lay-off after the Argentinian had created the chance by flicking the ball over a defender's head.

