Football: Tottenham announce further stadium delays, more games at Wembley

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur will not move into their new stadium until March at the earliest, after the club announced another raft of matches would be played at their adopted Wembley home.

The home matches against Watford on Jan 30, Newcastle United (Feb 2) and Leicester City (Feb 10), as well as the Champions league last 16 home clash with Borussia Dortmund (Feb 13) will all be staged at Wembley.

Advertisement

Initially Tottenham were expected to be move into their new 62,000-seater ground in September but the huge project has been beset by technical problems and missed contractor deadlines.

The north London club again apologised to fans in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 9) following an update from the contractors involved in the critical safety systems at the new stadium.

"The past month has seen remedial works take place, software issues resolved and corrected safety equipment installations increase. Testing has also continued," it said.

"We are now liaising with the contractors and building control at Haringey Council to determine a schedule of commissioning, building test dates and building control sign-offs, along with formal test event dates."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chairman Daniel Levy added: "I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience.

"We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks."

Should Tottenham progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup and are drawn at home on the weekend of Feb 16 to Feb 17, that match would also be played at Wembley.

Their first home match in March is against local rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham moved out of their old White Hart Lane ground at the end of the 2016 to 2017 season and have been using the 90,000-seat Wembley as a home ground ever since.

The capacity for Tottenham matches staged at Wembley has been capped at 51,000.

