Football: Tottenham boss Pochettino charged with improper conduct by FA

LONDON: The English Football Association (FA) has charged Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino with improper conduct for confronting the referee after Saturday's shock 2-1 Premier League defeat at Burnley.

Defeat dented third-placed Tottenham's title hopes and Pochettino appeared to vent his frustration at referee Mike Dean in a furious confrontation.

"It is alleged the Tottenham Hotspur manager's language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture - both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area - amounted to improper conduct," the FA said in a statement.

Pochettino was charged for two breaches of the FA's Rule E3 which concerns general behaviour and faces the prospect of a fine or a touchline ban.

"I think I am going to accept everything that can happen from the FA. The thing happened on the pitch and I hope that it's not going (any) further," he said on Saturday.

The Argentine has until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.



