Football: Tottenham Hotspur to play in Singapore in July pre-season tour

SINGAPORE: English football club Tottenham Hotspur will play in Singapore in July as part of its preparation for the 2019/20 season, the club announced on Tuesday (Feb 19).

"We are delighted to announce that the First Team squad will travel to Singapore and Shanghai as part of our pre-season tour in July in preparation for the 2019/20 season," the club announced on their website.



The Premier League team last visited Singapore in 1995 when they played against the Singapore Lions.



The first team squad will also travel to Shanghai for the first time during the pre-season tour. The club previously visited Beijing in 2009 where they played in the Barclays Asia Trophy.

Spurs' first team players include captain Hugo Lloris, striker Harry Kane, Korean Son Heung-Min, as well as midfielder Dele Alli.

Spurs said the visits to Singapore and Shanghai would be an opportunity to engage with their millions of fans across the region, as well as the official supporters clubs in both countries.



Details on ticket pricing, match dates and venues for Singapore and Shanghai will be revealed later.

The tour is part of the Spurs' centennial celebrations with partner AIA, said the club on their website.



"The club and AIA have enjoyed a successful strategic partnership since the start of the 2013/2014 season."

"Our tour to both Singapore and Shanghai will form an important part of the Pan-Asian life insurer's centennial, with a 12-month programme of special events and activities across its 18 markets in the region having commenced in January," the club added.