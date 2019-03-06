Football: Tottenham's Pochettino gets two-game ban for improper conduct

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was banned for two games and fined 10,000 pounds by the English Football Association (FA) on Wednesday after accepting an improper conduct charge.

The Argentine confronted referee Mike Dean after his team's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Burnley last month that led to Spurs losing ground to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

"Mauricio Pochettino has been fined 10,000 pounds and will serve a two-match touchline ban following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," the FA said in a statement.

"The Tottenham manager accepted an improper conduct charge from the FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area."

The ban means the 47-year-old will not be in the dugout for Tottenham's league trips to Southampton on Saturday and Liverpool on March 31.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

