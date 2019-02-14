Football: Tottenham's Son lauds 'unbelievable' team mate Vertonghen

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen's ability to play in multiple positions was crucial in their 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's (Feb 13) Champions League last-16 tie, according to team mate Son Heung-min.

Vertonghen, who usually plays as a centre back, was deployed as a left wing back in the absence of the injured Danny Rose and the versatile Belgium international helped himself to a goal and assist in the first leg at Wembley.

Advertisement

"Jan Vertonghen is technically unbelievable and can play in any position," Son said in a post-match interview to BT Sport.

"I am very happy for him, he deserved it. One goal and an assist."

Vertonghen doubled Tottenham's lead in the 83rd minute when he got on the end of Serge Aurier's cross, but it was his assist for the first goal that was one of the main talking points of the match.

The 31-year-old spotted Son making a run to the back post before floating in a cross for the South Korean forward to volley home, a goal that 'rattled' the visitors according to Dortmund's Mario Goetze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The timing of the first goal was very important," Son added. "The cross was unreal, I didn't have to do anything, I just touched the ball."

Tottenham travel to Dortmund for the return leg on Mar 5.

