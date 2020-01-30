Football: Tottenham's Walker-Peters joins Southampton on loan

LONDON: Southampton on Wednesday (Jan 29) completed the loan signing of Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made 24 first-team appearances for Spurs, but has only featured once since Jose Mourinho took charge in November.

"It was clear this month that we could use additional support in the full-back positions, and Kyle was exactly the profile of player I was hoping we could bring in," said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

"He will be a good addition to our squad, and we are pleased that he has chosen to join us ahead of a number of other clubs who were interested in signing him."

Walker-Peters's chances of first-team football will be boosted should Cedric Soares complete his expected move to Arsenal before Friday's transfer deadline.

"I had a chat with the manager and he assured me I was the type of player he liked and I got that feeling from watching Southampton that I could fit in well," said Walker-Peters.

"I come here looking to help the club improve and improve myself. I just want to win as many games as possible and enjoy playing football."

A run of seven wins in 11 games has propelled Southampton up to ninth in the Premier League table, just three points adrift of Spurs in sixth.