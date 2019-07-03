Football: Tottenham smash transfer record on Ndombele

LONDON: Tottenham smashed their club transfer record on Tuesday (Jul 2) with the signing of French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a fee that could rise to €70 million (US$79 million, £63 million).

Lyon confirmed that the initial fee will be €60 million (£54 million) with €10 million more in add-ons.

Tottenham's previous record deal was the £42 million (US$53 million) they spent on defender Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Tanguy Ndombele," Tottenham said in a statement.

"The France international central midfielder has signed a contract with the Club until 2025."

Ndombele's arrival came just hours after Spurs made their first signing in 18 months by securing teenage winger Jack Clarke from Leeds.

However, securing Ndombele, a player coveted by a host of top clubs around Europe, is a sign of intent from Tottenham, who moved into a new 62,000 capacity stadium last season.

Spurs' boss Mauricio Pochettino has challenged the club to match his ambition after reaching the Champions League final for the first time.

"We need to make that step," Pochettino said after finishing fourth in the Premier League.

"We realise we can continue in this process, we can put Tottenham with the best teams in the world."

Pochettino has transformed Spurs' fortunes in five years in charge with next season a fourth consecutive campaign in the Champions League.

However, the Argentine is yet to win a trophy in his managerial career.

Tottenham have been in need of midfield reinforcements since Mousa Dembele's move to China in January.

Ndombele, 22, starred as Lyon reached the last 16 of the Champions League last season and finished third in Ligue 1.

The fee represents a massive profit for the French side, who bought Ndombele from Amiens for only €8 million 12 months ago after a successful season on loan at Lyon.

"OL thanks @T_Ndombele for his involvement with the club since his arrival in 2017 and congratulates him for his professionalism and his performances which have enabled him to join the French national team," Lyon said in a statement on Twitter.

Ndombele made 96 appearances in total for Lyon, scoring four goals and providing 16 assists, and has been capped six times by world champions France.