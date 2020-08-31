Football: Tottenham to go to Bulgaria in Europa League, AC Milan face Shamrock Rovers

PARIS: Tottenham Hotspur will face a trip to Bulgaria in the Europa League second qualifying round in September after being paired with Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Monday's (Aug 31) draw.

The tie will be played on Thursday, Sep 17, five days after Jose Mourinho's side kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Everton. They are due to play away at Southampton on Sunday, Sep 20.

Lokomotiv qualified for the Europa League by winning the Bulgarian Cup for the second year running. Spurs qualified by coming sixth in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers have been handed a glamour tie at home to seven-time former European champions AC Milan in Dublin.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers have been drawn away at Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar, the minnows who beat Celtic 1-0 at home in a Champions League qualifier in 2016 before losing the return in Glasgow.

After being knocked out of this season's Champions League at home by Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round last week, Celtic will enter the Europa League in the third qualifying round, the draw for which takes place on Tuesday.

Complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic mean that all qualifying ties are being played as one-off matches at the home of the first team drawn from the hat, rather than over two legs.

All European ties are going ahead behind closed doors.

The delayed 2019/20 Europa League was only completed on Aug 21, with Sevilla beating Inter Milan in the final behind closed doors in Cologne to win the trophy for the sixth time in 15 years.

UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draw:

Hammarby (SWE) v Lech Poznan (POL)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) or FK Zeljeznicar (BIH) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

B36 Torshavn (FRO) v The New Saints (WAL)

TSC Backa Topola (SRB) v FCSB (ROU)

Progres Niederkorn (LUX) v Willem II (NED)

Sfintul Gheorghe Suruceni (MDA) v Partizan Belgrade (SRB)

Lokomotiv Plovdiv (BUL) v Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Budapest Honved (HUN) v Malmo (SWE)

Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) v Rangers (SCO)

KF Renova (MKD) v Hajduk Split (CRO)

Dunajska Streda (SVK) v Jablonec (CZE)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL) v AC Milan (ITA)

Kaysar Kyzylorda (KAZ) v APOEL (CYP)

Lokomotiv Tbilisi (GEO) v Dynamo Moscow (RUS)

Coleraine (NIR) v Motherwell (SCO)

KF Teuta (ALB) v Granada (ESP)

Viking Stavanger (NOR) v Aberdeen (SCO)

CSKA Sofia (BUL) v BATE Borisov (BLR)

KF Laci (ALB) v Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

FK Ventspils (LAT) v Rosenborg (NOR)

Servette (SUI) v Reims (FRA)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SLO) v HSK Zrinjski (BIH)

Piast Gliwice (POL) v Prolactal Hartberg (AUT)

Hibernians (MLT) v Fehervar (HUN)

Nomme Kalju (EST) or NS Mura (SLO) v AGF Aarhus (DEN)

Neftci PFK (AZE) v Galatasaray (TUR)

IFK Gothenburg (SWE) v FC Copenhagen (DEN)

OFI Crete (GRE) v Apollon Limassol (CYP)

Bala Town (WAL) v Standard Liege (BEL)

FC Botosani (ROU) v KF Shkendija (MKD)

Aris Thessaloniki (GRE) v Kolos Kovalivka (UKR)

FK Riteriai (LTU) v Slovan Liberec (CZE)

Borac Banja Luka (BIH) v Rio Ave (POR)

FK Kukesi (ALB) v VfL Wolfsburg (GER)

NK Osijek (CRO) v FC Basel (SUI)

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) v Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND) v Dundalk (IRL)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) v Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Linfield (NIR) v Floriana (MLT)

Riga FC (LAT) v SS Tre Fiori (SMR)

Djurgardens (SWE) v Europa FC (GIB)

Flora Tallinn (EST) v KR Reykjavik (ISL)

FK Sileks (MKD) v KF Drita (KOS)

FC Astana (KAZ) v FK Buducnost Podgorica (MNE)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM) v CS Fola Esch (LUX)

Connah's Quay Nomads (WAL) v Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)

- In a separate draw, KF Tirana of Albania and Ludogorets of Bulgaria were given byes into the play-off round

- Ties to be played on Sep 17 with winners advancing to third qualifying round

- Ties will be played as one-off straight knockout matches, rather than over two legs, because of the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The first-named clubs are at home.