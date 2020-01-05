Football: Tranmere pull off stunning 3-3 comeback at Watford

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

13 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WATFORD, England: League One strugglers Tranmere Rovers pulled off a stunning comeback at Watford, scoring three times in the second half to draw 3-3 in their FA Cup third round match at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Jan 4).

First-half goals for the Hornets from Tom Dele-Bashiru on his debut, Nathaniel Chalobah and Roberto Pereyra had looked to have settled the tie for last season's runners-up in the competition, with just over half an hour played.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Tranmere, roared on by almost 3,000 travelling fans, fought hard for every loose ball, and eventually their effort paid off when Connor Jennings headed home from the centre of the box in the 65th minute.

Jennings' goal was initially ruled offside, but that decision was then overturned by a video-assisted referee on review, to roars of approval from the Tranmere fans.

Thirteen minutes later Emmanuel Monthe blasted in a left-footed shot from close range, and Paul Mullin then converted a penalty three minutes from the end of regular time to ensure the two sides meet again in a replay at Tranmere.

The Hornets' misery was complete when Pereyra was sent off with a straight red card for what had appeared to be an innocuous-looking tackle on Tranmere's Kieron Morris.



Advertisement