Football: Transfer deadline day deals

PARIS: With the January transfer window closing on Thursday (Jan 31) evening, AFP Sport picks out some of the main deals to go through around Europe on deadline day:

ENGLAND

- Newcastle United signed Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, 24, from MLS Cup winners Atlanta United, reportedly for a club-record fee. He has penned a five-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be £20 million (US$26 million). The Magpies also signed Italian left-back Antonio Barreca on loan from Monaco.

- Arsenal signed Spain international Denis Suarez, 25, on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season. He will link up again with Arsenal boss Unai Emery, under whom he once played on loan at Sevilla.

- Wolves announced the permanent signing of Spain left-back Jonny Otto for a reported £18 million from Atletico Madrid. He had spent the first half of the season on loan at Molineux. Wolves also loaned forward Leo Bonatini to Nottingham Forest.

- Leicester City have signed Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans on loan from Monaco, with Portuguese international Adrien Silva going the other way on loan.

- Peter Crouch is back in the Premier League after the former England striker, 38, joined Burnley from Stoke City on a short-term deal.

- Champions Manchester City signed Croatian teenager Ante Palaversa from Hajduk Split for a reported £7 million. The midfielder has rejoined Hajduk on loan until the end of next season.

- Cardiff City have signed Curacao international Leandro Bacuna from second-tier Reading on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a reported £3 million.

- Fulham's controversial forward Aboubakar Kamara joined Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan. The 23-year-old had been suspended by the Cottagers after being arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage following a fight at the club's training ground last week.

- Coming in at Fulham is Norwegian international Havard Nordtveit on loan from Hoffenheim, as the ex-Arsenal and West Ham United defender returns to England.

SPAIN

- Barcelona announced the signing of Emerson from Atletico Mineiro for €12 million (US$13.7 million) on a deal until 2024, but the 20-year-old Brazilian defender will play for Real Betis on loan until June.

- Barcelona also completed the immediate signing of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse for two million euros. The 19-year-old was initially due to arrive in July.

- Valencia confirmed the signing of Alaves striker Ruben Sobrino for a reported five million euros on a deal to 2022. Valencia also signed Argentine defender Facundo Roncaglia on loan from Celta Vigo, who brought in Uruguayan defender Lucas Olaza on loan from Boca Juniors and Algerian winger Ryad Boudebouz on loan from Betis.

- Espanyol agreed to sell striker Leo Baptistao to Chinese Super League club Wuhan Zall. They also signed Alfa Semedo, the midfielder from Guinea-Bissau, and Argentine forward Facundo Ferreyra on loan from Benfica.

GERMANY

- England's under-17 world champion Emile Smith Rowe is the latest UK teenager to join the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig signing the 18-year-old midfielder on loan from Arsenal.

- Another Englishman, West Ham United defender Reece Oxford, joined Augsburg on loan until June.

- Defender Almamy Toure left Monaco for Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Last year's German Cup winners also signed defender Martin Hinteregger on loan from Augsburg.

- A day after signing Welsh prospect Rabbi Matondo from Manchester City, Schalke recruited Dutch international defender Jeffrey Bruma, 27, on loan from Wolfsburg.

- Borussia Dortmund's Japanese international midfielder Shinji Kagawa was loaned to Besiktas in Turkey for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old helped Dortmund win the German league and cup double in 2012 before spending two years at Man United, then returned to the German club in 2014.

- Dortmund also loaned defender Jeremy Toljan, 24, to Celtic until the end of the season.

ITALY

- Udinese signed former Brazil midfielder Sandro, 29, from Genoa with an obligation to buy. He previously played in England for Tottenham Hotspur and QPR, as well as West Brom on loan.

FRANCE

- It was a frenzied finish to a busy window at Monaco, who signed forward Georges-Kevin N'Koudou on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

- While eight players came in at Monaco in January, another eight left. Among the departures on deadline day were Youssef Ait Bennasser, with the midfielder joining Saint-Etienne on loan.

- Bordeaux signed promising midfielder Yacine Adli, 18, from Paris Saint-Germain for an estimated five million euros. He had been linked to Arsenal last summer.

- A week after signing Mario Balotelli, Marseille allowed Greek striker Kostas Mitroglou to join Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan.

- Former Monaco and Nice midfielder Valentin Eysseric returned to Ligue 1, joining Nantes on loan until the end of the season from Fiorentina.