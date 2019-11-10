FOotball: Traore handed Spain call-up after Rodrigo injury

REUTERS: Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore has been handed a late call-up to the Spain squad for the first time ahead of their final Euro 2020 qualifiers against Romania and Malta after Rodrigo Moreno was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Rodrigo injured his back during Valencia's 2-0 win over Granada on Saturday and a statement on the Spain team's official website said coach Robert Moreno had turned to the 23-year-old in his place.

Traore came through Barcelona's youth academy but only made one La Liga appearance for the first team, moving to English side Aston Villa in 2015.

The forward, who has turned out for Spain's Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 sides, has scored twice for Wolves this season, both goals coming in a shock 2-0 win at Premier League champions Manchester City in October.

Spain, who clinched their place at Euro 2020 last month, host Malta on Nov 15 before ending their Group F campaign at home to Romania on Nov 18.

