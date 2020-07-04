Football: Trossard strike gives Brighton 1-0 win at Norwich

NORWICH, England: Brighton & Hove Albion beat Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday (Jul 4) as Leandro Trossard's first-half goal lifted the south coast club nine points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Brighton took the lead midway through the first half from a sharp counter-attack in which Aaron Mooy found Trossard in the box and the Belgian calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner with a first-time shot past goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell, who have scored 17 of Norwich's 25 goals this season, both started on the bench and the duo failed to make an impact when they were introduced in the 67th minute.

Norwich stayed bottom of the standings with 21 points, seven behind 17th-placed Watford, while Brighton remained 15th.

