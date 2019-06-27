Football: Turnbull move to Celtic collapses over knee injury

LONDON: Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull's move to Celtic has collapsed after a medical for the 19-year-old uncovered a knee injury that requires surgery.

The Scottish champions had agreed a £3.25 million (US$4.1 million) fee for Turnbull, who scored 16 goals from midfield for Motherwell last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Hoops then tried to renegotiate the terms of the deal after the player's medical revealed he will be sidelined for what Motherwell described as "an extended period."

Motherwell said in a statement: "An issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

"Celtic were still keen to sign the player despite this matter arising. But having presented revised transfer terms to Motherwell, the clubs could not reach an agreement."

Premier League side Norwich had also previously agreed terms with Motherwell for Turnbull before the player opted for a move to Celtic.

Advertisement