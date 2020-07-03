Football: Udinese boost survival hopes with 2-0 win at 10-man Roma

ROME: Udinese took a big step towards avoiding relegation from Serie A as goals by Kevin Lasagna and substitute Ilija Nestorovski in each half gave them a 2-0 win at 10-man AS Roma on Thursday (Jul 2).

The result lifted Udinese to 14th place on 31 points from 29 games, six clear of the drop zone, while Roma stayed fifth 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta and a berth in next season's Champions League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lasagna struck the opener in the 12th minute after he set up Rodrigo De Paul with a solo run and then swept the ball home from close range after the midfielder's mis-hit shot fell straight back into his path.

Home goalkeeper Antonio Mirante denying Lasagna a second goal soon after and Roma only sprung to life after having Diego Perotti sent off after half an hour for a reckless challenge on Rodrigo Becao.

Visiting keeper Juan Musso twice thwarted Carles Perez and also kept out a Cengiz Under effort, while Bryan Cristante's deflected shot hit the crossbar as Roma threw men forward.

If De Paul's first assist was unwitting, there was nothing accidental about the second one as he raced down the right flank and cut the ball back for Nestorovski to side-foot into a gaping net in the 78th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italian Serie A results:



Atalanta 2 Napoli 0

Roma 0 Udinese 2