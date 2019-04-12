Football: UEFA charges Tottenham over Champions League pitch invasion

PARIS: UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (Apr 11) after a fan invaded the pitch during their Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Manchester City.

In a statement, European football's governing body said Spurs had been charged for "field invasion by supporters".

The fan ran onto the field late in Spurs' 1-0 victory on Tuesday and was confronted by Man City left-back Fabian Delph before being removed by stewards.

It was only the second match to be played at Tottenham's new stadium, with Son Heung-min scoring the winning goal.

Ajax were also charged for throwing of objects, crowd disturbances and blocked stairways during their 1-1 draw with Juventus on Wednesday.