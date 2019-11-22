Football: UEFA fine Celtic for illicit banners, chants in Lazio win

REUTERS: Celtic have been fined €15,000 (US$16,582) by UEFA for illicit banners and offensive chants by their supporters in their Europa League match against Lazio last month, European soccer's governing body said on Friday (Nov 22).

Scottish champions Celtic beat the Italian outfit 2-1 at Celtic Park but the game was overshadowed by events off the pitch.

A home supporters group displayed signs that read "Brigate Verde" - along with a white star - which bore a resemblance to Italian left-wing organisation Brigate Rosse.

Another flag depicted Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini hanging with the slogan "Follow Your Leader."

UEFA rules prohibit "provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature".

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body also hit Lazio with a fine of 10,000 euros for offensive chanting.



