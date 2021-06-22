Football: UEFA turn down request for 'rainbow lights' in Munich

MUNICH: UEFA have turned down a request from the mayor of Munich for the city's stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours for Wednesday's (Jun 23) Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter had said that he wanted to light up the stadium in the colours in protest against a new law in Hungary that bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change.

The stadium, known as the Allianz Arena, home to Bayern Munich, is configured to allow the entire external area and roofing to be lit up in various colours.

In a statement, UEFA suggested alternative dates for the gesture during the tournament.

"UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organisation. Given the political context of this specific request - a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament - UEFA must decline this request," the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"UEFA has nevertheless proposed to the city of Munich to illuminate the stadium with the rainbow colours on either Jun 28 - the Christopher Street Liberation Day - or between Jul 3 and Jul 9 which is the Christopher Street Day week in Munich."

Christopher Street Day events are held in memory of an uprising by members of the gay community in New York in 1969.