Football: UK, Ireland have 'very good case' to host World Cup, says Johnson

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was hopeful that Britain and Ireland would win a bid to stage the 2030 World Cup, saying he believed they had a "very good case".

England, which hosted and won the 1966 World Cup, failed in bids to host the event in 2006 and 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is a long and difficult process ... Obviously I think that the UK does have a very good case together with Ireland and we will be making that case," he told a news conference.

Asked whether England had hurt its chances after soccer fans without tickets tried to storm the stadium on Sunday to watch the Euro final, he said: "I think it was a shame that a small minority tried to spoil it ... I don't think that they damaged the atmosphere, certainly not in the stadium itself. But we will be looking at exactly what happened."

