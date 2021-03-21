Football: Under-fire Bruce vows to battle on as Newcastle rot continues

Brighton's Neal Maupay, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP)
REUTERS: Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said he would not walk away from the club after Saturday's (Mar 20) 3-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion and is confident he can turn his team's fortunes around.

Bruce's side were comprehensively outplayed at the Amex Stadium and are now six games without a league win, leaving them in 17th place, two points above third-from-bottom Fulham with a game in hand.

Their dismal recent form has raised the pressure on Bruce, with a fans group calling on owner Mike Ashley to sack the 60-year-old in the wake of Saturday's debacle.

"I accept that wasn't good enough," Bruce said. "It rests at my door. I accept that and will see what develops, but I won't give up."

"I've been around the block a long time. That experience, trying to draw on it over the last few weeks. I'm not the type to just walk away from a bad defeat, but you're going to have to ask others."

"We've got to dust ourselves down. We've got nine games to go. We've been doing well of late to a degree. We're still confident we can get out of the situation we are in.

Newcastle have a tough run of fixtures after the international break, beginning with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Apr 4.

