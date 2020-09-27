Football: Union Berlin close to signing Karius from Liverpool on loan

BERLIN: German goalkeeper Loris Karius is poised to return to the Bundesliga with Union Berlin amid reports Saturday (Sep 26) that Liverpool have agreed to a one-year loan deal.

Broadcaster Sky, magazine Kicker and daily newspaper Bild claim the 27-year-old is set to undergo a medical in Berlin early next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He could be a possible newcomer," Union's managing director Oliver Ruhnert told Sky after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach, not wanting to confirm the deal.

Karius joined Liverpool from Mainz in 2016, but his name is synonymous with the 2018 Champions League final as his mistakes against Real Madrid contributed to a 3-1 defeat in Istanbul.

Karius has spent the last two seasons on loan at Besiktas, but has little hope in forcing his way into the Liverpool team past first-choice goalkeeper Adrian.