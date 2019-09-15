Football: United go fourth as Rashford penalty beats Leicester

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MANCHESTER: Manchester United moved up to fourth place in the Premier League after a Marcus Rashford penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday (Sep 14).

United, who were without injured French pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, were far from convincing but manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will be delighted they secured their second win of the campaign to move on to eight points.

After Andreas Pereira had forced Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel into action with a powerful free kick, United got ahead in the eighth minute.

Rashford, chasing down a loose ball in the area, went down under a challenge from Leicester's Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu and referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot.

United had missed their two previous penalties this season, including Rashford's failure from the spot against Crystal Palace last month, but the England forward made no mistake this time.

Rashford went closest to adding to the score with a curling free kick which hit the bar seven minutes from the end.



