Football: US Women claim CONCACAF title over Canada

The United States women's soccer team won their eighth CONCACAF Championship with a 2-0 over Canada on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas as both sides continued to build toward next year's World Cup.

REUTERS: The United States women's soccer team won their eighth CONCACAF Championship with a 2-0 over Canada on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas as both sides continued to build toward next year's World Cup.

Rose Lavelle scored a goal in the opening minutes and Alex Morgan added another late on to give the Americans the title.

Advertisement

The U.S. won the tournament without conceding a goal.

"It's another title and that's what were all about," U.S.

attacking midfielder Megan Rapinoe told reporters. "All tournament we took it up another notch.

"I feel like we still have more work to do, but we kept a clean sheet (for the tournament). Our defence was really solid."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both the U.S. and Canada qualified for the 2019 World Cup in France by reaching the final.

Lavelle opened the scoring in just the second minute when she received a pass from Lindsey Horan and drove home a left-footed shot.

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan narrowly pushed a header wide in the 24th minute before Morgan secured the victory in the 89th minute with her seventh goal of the tournament to win the Golden Boot.

"I'm really happy with the performances," Morgan said.

"We had so many players who had an amazing tournament. We still want to continue to build."

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)