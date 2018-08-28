Football: Usain Bolt set to make Mariners debut against amateur side
MELBOURNE: Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt is set for his first trial match with Australian football team Central Coast Mariners when they take on a select side of top local amateurs on Friday.
Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said the eight-times Olympic gold medallist could expect to get some minutes in the match, which will be televised live by local broadcaster Fox Sports.
Bolt, who had his first training session a week ago, said he expected to get on the ground for the last 15 or 20 minutes and had been training as a left winger.
"For me, it's just getting fit and getting a lot of touches of the ball," the 32-year-old told reporters after training at Central Coast stadium on Tuesday.
"I have time so I'm just going to take my time to learn the ways and keep pushing."