Football: Sundram steps down as Lions head coach

SINGAPORE: The head coach for Singapore's men's national football team V Sundramoorthy has stepped down from his role by mutual consent, the Football Association of Singapore said in a media release on Monday (Apr 9).

Commenting on his decision, Sundram, who has helmed the National Team since May 2016, said: “It has been an honour to have been given the opportunity to lead the National Team. It has been an incredible learning experience for me and I have fond memories of working with the players and my colleagues at the FAS.

"I am also grateful to the support given by the FAS Council, the players as well as the fans, and I wish the team the very best as they go on to prepare for the ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup later this year,” he added.

FAS President Mr Lim Kia Tong said: “Sundram has for many years been one of Singapore's biggest football personalities. The role of the head coach of our national team is a demanding task and we recognise that Sundram gave his all in that role.

"We extend our appreciation to Sundram for his contributions to the national team and wish him all the best as he pursues other opportunities.”