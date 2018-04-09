Football: Sundram steps down as Lions head coach

SINGAPORE: The head coach for the Singapore men's national football team, V Sundramoorthy, has stepped down from his role, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a media release on Monday (Apr 9).

"V Sundramoorthy has agreed to leave the FAS as head coach of (the) national team by mutual consent," FAS said.

Commenting on his decision, Sundram, who has helmed the National Team since May 2016, said: “It has been an honour to have been given the opportunity to lead the national team. It has been an incredible learning experience for me and I have fond memories of working with the players and my colleagues at the FAS.

"I am also grateful to the support given by the FAS Council, the players as well as the fans, and I wish the team the very best as they go on to prepare for the ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup later this year,” he added.

FAS President Lim Kia Tong lauded Sundram for his efforts.

“The role of the head coach of our national team is a demanding task and we recognise that Sundram gave his all in that role," he said.

"We extend our appreciation to Sundram for his contributions to the national team and wish him all the best as he pursues other opportunities,” Mr Lim added.

FAS added that it will make an announcement in due course on Sundram's replacement.

When he took the job, Sundram was the first Singaporean national coach in 16 years since Vincent Subramaniam, who took charge from 1998 to 2000.



Sundram's reign got off to a poor start after the Lions suffered a torrid AFF Suzuki Cup campaign in 2016. Singapore failed to qualify from their group after defeats to Thailand and Indonesia as well as a goalless draw with hosts Philippines.

The Lions' form did not improve in 2017 as they endured a whole year without winning a game. With Sundram at the helm, Singapore suffered defeats to various teams including Bahrain, Lebanon, Turkmenistan, Qatar and Argentina.



In October 2017, Singapore slumped to its lowest-ever position of 173 in FIFA's world rankings following a poor run.

In March, the Lions finally ended their 16-month winless drought by beating Maldives 3-2 in an international friendly.

