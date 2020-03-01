Football: Valencia see off Betis to end losing streak

REUTERS: Valencia restored some pride by beating Real Betis 2-1 at home in La Liga on Saturday to earn their first win in six matches in all competitions.

Kevin Gameiro put Valencia ahead on the hour mark with a thumping strike in off the post from outside the area while captain Dani Parejo made sure of victory in the 89th minute by firing home from inside the area.

Loren Moron pulled a goal back for Betis in added time but Valencia still recorded a therapeutic victory after last week's 3-0 thrashing at Real Sociedad which had followed a 4-1 hiding in the Champions League to Atalanta.

Valencia are seventh in the standings on 41 points after 26 games, while Betis are 13th with 30.

