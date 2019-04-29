Football: Valencia, Sevilla, Getafe all lose to leave fourth spot up in the air

MADRID: La Liga's last Champions League spot remains up for grabs after Valencia, Sevilla and Getafe all endured surprise defeats on Sunday (Apr 28).

Valencia lost 1-0 at home to Eibar while Sevilla were beaten by the same scoreline away to struggling Girona, whose victory could prove crucial in their fight against relegation.

Both slips gave Getafe the opportunity to pull clear in the three-way race for fourth but they stumbled too, edged out 2-1 away to Real Sociedad.

It means Getafe, Sevilla and Valencia have now managed only three wins between them from their nine fixtures in the last three rounds of the league.

Getafe stay ahead of Sevilla only on head-to-head, with Valencia three points behind and perhaps looking to the Europa League as their best hope of Champions League football next season.

Valencia play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their semi-final next week, with a potential final to come against either Chelsea or Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eibar had managed only one victory from their previous eight games but 35-year-old striker Charles stunned the Mestalla by latching onto a poor header from Jose Gaya and scoring a 92nd-minute winner.

Girona's form had been even worse, having lost their last six matches on the bounce, but Cristian Portu's finish on the break proved enough against Sevilla, who then had midfielder Ever Banega sent off in injury-time.

Victory moves Girona above Real Valladolid and out of the relegation places with three games left to play. They are two points ahead of Valladolid and level on 37 with Levante and Celta Vigo.

Getafe held Real Madrid to a goalless draw on Thursday and a win away at Real Sociedad would have put them within touching distance of one of La Liga's most remarkable achievements in recent years.

Instead, their hold on fourth place hangs in the balance, particularly given they still have to visit champions Barcelona, between games against Girona and Villarreal.

Willian Jose put La Real ahead from the penalty spot before crossing for Mikel Oyarzabal to add a second. Getafe set up a dramatic finish when Samu Saiz pulled a goal back in the 89th minute but could not find an equaliser.

Getafe host Girona next weekend while Sevilla are at home to Leganes and Valencia travel to Huesca.