Football: Valencia stage comeback to draw with Sociedad

REUTERS: Valencia clawed their way back from two goals down in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler missed a penalty in the first half and Real Sociedad broke the deadlock instead with a thumping low strike from Ander Guevara in the 33rd minute.

Real Sociedad had been given a guard of honour by Valencia before kick off for beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in last Saturday's rescheduled 2020 Copa del Rey final and Swedish forward Alexander Isak doubled their lead right before halftime.

Valencia were awarded a second penalty after the interval and Danish midfielder Daniel Wass relieved Soler of the responsibility and pulled his side back into contention on the hour mark.

The hosts equalised with a header from Gabriel Paulista but had to play the final 12 minutes with 10 men after striker Maxi Gomez was sent off for earning two successive bookings, one for committing a foul and the other for protesting it.

Valencia centre back Mouctar Diakhaby completed the 90 minutes a week after complaining of being racially abused in 2-1 defeat by Cadiz, which led to his side walking off the pitch in protest before eventually resuming the game.

Real Sociedad are fifth in the standings on 47 points, while Valencia are 13th on 34.

