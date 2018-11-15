Football: VAR to make 2019 Asian Cup debut from quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used from the quarter-finals of next year's Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday (Nov 15).

The regional governing body, which had initially announced its plans to introduce the system in September, confirmed that it would be employed at seven matches at the 2019 Asian Cup from the quarter-finals on.

Top flight leagues in Spain, Italy and Germany are already using VAR, which allows key incidents to be reviewed with the use of video replays, and the technology was used at the World Cup in Russia this year.

The extended 2019 Asian Cup will see 24 teams taking part for the first time, up from the 16 that competed in the last four editions.

