Football: Vasco fall into relegation zone with 1-0 loss to Palmeiras

RIO DE JANEIRO: A second-half penalty from Luiz Adriano gave Palmeiras a 1-0 win at Vasco da Gama on Sunday (Nov 8) and extended the home side’s hapless league streak to nine games without a victory.

Luiz Adriano’s 73rd-minute penalty was parried by keeper Fernando Miguel but the former Shakhtar Donetsk and AC Milan striker followed up to hit the net and secure all three points for the Rio de Janeiro club.

The result pushes Vasco into the relegation zone, fourth from bottom of the 20-team Serie A, while Palmeiras rise to sixth, five points behind leaders Internacional, who drew 2-2 at home with Coritiba.

