Football: Vertonghen to stay at Spurs until end of season

LONDON: Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The Belgium international was due to leave Spurs on June 30. Goalkeeper Michel Vorm has also signed an extension to his deal.

A number of players out on loan, including Danny Rose, will also stay at their respective clubs.

"We can confirm that defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm have agreed to extend their existing contracts with the club until the end of the 2019/20 season," a Tottenham statement said.

"Both players' contracts were due to expire at the end of this month and this extension means they will now be available to play for us for the remainder of the current Premier League season."

Jose Mourinho's side are eighth in the Premier League table, nine points off a Champions League spot with Chelsea presently in fourth place.

