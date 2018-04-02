Football: Vidal, Bernat passed fit for Bayern trip to Sevilla

BERLIN: Bayern Munich have included Arturo Vidal and Juan Bernat in their squad for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Sevilla on Tuesday (Apr 3) after the pair passed late fitness tests.

Midfielder Vidal and fullback Bernat both missed Saturday's 6-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund with minor injuries as the Bavarians moved to within one win of a sixth straight league title with six fixtures still remaining.

"They trained on Sunday and declared themselves fit for Sevilla," the club said prior to the team's departure for Spain on Monday.

Coach Jupp Heynckes will have the luxury of an almost full squad to chose from, apart from injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and forward Kingsley Coman, who has been out with an ankle problem since late February.

The treble-chasing Bavarians, who last won the Champions League in 2013, will host Sevilla in Munich for the return leg next week.