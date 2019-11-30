Football: Vidal threatens to leave Barcelona if he doesn't 'feel important'

BERCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal plans to leave the Spanish champions "in December or at the end of the season" if he does not "feel important", he told Catalan television channel TV3 on Friday (Nov 29).

The 32-year-old Chilean international joined Barca last year from Bayern Munich, but has started only three La Liga games this term.

"If in December or at the end of the season, I don't feel that I'm important here, I should make a decision and find another opportunity where I feel important," he said.

"I would like to stay here forever, but I have to be realistic and live from day to day."

Vidal has scored four league goals this campaign despite being a bit-part player.

The former Juventus star did not say where he might move to.

"There are always offers, but for the moment I'm focused on Barcelona, working and helping my team as much as possible," he added.

Vidal has slipped behind close-season arrival Frenkie de Jong and Ivan Rakitic in the pecking order at Barca, who lead rivals Real Madrid on goal difference at the top of the La Liga table.

"Matches go by, everyone tries to be good, to be prepared for when it will be their turn," he said.

"But the players still enjoy being the protagonists, playing every game, and I haven't had that opportunity."